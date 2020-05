Ireland may introduce a legally enforceable 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country to replace the current system in which 14 days of isolation is merely advised, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

"We may need to tighten it up a bit because at the moment it is advisory, it is not enforceable by the law. We may have to do that," Varadkar told Today FM radio, speaking days after the United Kingdom announced plans for a quarantine.