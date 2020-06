In a bid to offer better health coverage amid rising COVID-19 cases, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has issued guidelines for a standard COVID health policy.

All general and health insurance companies will have to mandatorily offer this standard COVID health policy which will have i) Basic mandatory cover which would uniform across health and general insurance companies and ii) optional cover where premium would be specified separately to policy holders.

The insurer may determine the price of the standard health policy keeping in view the covers proposed to be offered. The base cover of COVID standard health policy shall be offered on indemnity basis whereas optional cover shall be made available on benefit basis.

Indemnity plans provide hospitalisation expenses up to the sum insured amount chosen by the policyholder wheres Benefit based plans pays a fixed sum irrespective of the expenses.

The COVID standard health policy shall offer a policy tenure of three and half months, six and half months, and nine and half months including waiting period.

As per the guidelines issued by IRDAI, the base cover under COVID standard health policy shall offer the following:

1. COVID Hospitalisation Expenses

The hospitalisation expenses incurred by the policyholder for the treatment of COVID-19 on positive diagnosis in a government authorised diagnostic centre. This section shall cover the following:

e) Expenses incurred on road ambulance subject to a maximum of Rs 2,000 per hospitalisation.

2. Home Care Treatment Expenses For COVID

This shall cover the costs of treatment incurred by the policyholder on availing treatment at home for a maximum of 14 days provided that:

e) In case the insured intends to avail the services of non-network provider, claim shall be subject to reimbursement, a prior approval from the insurer needs to be taken before availing such services. Insurer shall respond to approval request within 2 hrs of receiving the last necessary requirement.

With respect to the coverage of home care treatment for COVID-19 the following benefits shall be covered if prescribed by the treating medical practitioner:

f. Cost of pulse oximeter, oxygen cylinder and nebulizer.

Subject to other terms, conditions and exclusions of the policy, expenses payable during the policy period shall not in aggregate exceed the maximum sum insured as specified in the policy schedule against this benefit.

3. Ayush Treatment

The medical expenses incurred on hospitalization under Ayush systems of medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 on positive diagnosis in a government authorized diagnostic centre shall be covered up to the sum Insured without any sub-limits.

4. Pre-Hospitalisation Medical Expenses

Pre-hospitalisation medical expenses incurred for a period of 15 days prior to the date of hospitalization/home care treatment following an admissible claim under this policy shall be covered. Pre-hospitalisation expenses shall also cover the costs of diagnostics towards COVID-19.

5. Post-Hospitalisation Expenses

Post-hospitalisation medical expenses incurred for a period of 30 days from the date of discharge from the hospital/completion of home care treatment, following an admissible claim under this policy shall be covered.

IRDAI in its release also clarified that the standard COVID health policy shall include the cost of treatment for any comorbid condition including pre-existing comorbid condition or conditions along with the treatment for COVID-19.

As per the guidelines issued by IRDAI, the Optional Cover under COVID Standard Health Policy shall offer the following:

1. Hospital Daily Cash

The insurance company will pay 0.5 percent of sum insured per day for each 24 hours of continuous hospitalisation for treatment of COVID-19 following an admissible hospitalisation claim under this policy. The benefit shall be payable for a maximum up to 15 days during a policy period in respect of every insured person.

The COVID standard health policy shall be offered on family floater basis as well. The minimum sum insured under COVID Standard Health Policy shall be Rs 50 thousand whereas the maximum shall be 5 lakh. Minimum entry age foe COVID Standard Heath Policy shall be 18 years and the maximum age shall be 65 years.