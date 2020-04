Insurance regulator, IRDAI, has issued guidelines for quick settlement of COVID-19 claims. All health and general insurance companies have been directed to decide/clear cashless requests for the treatment of COVID-19 within two hours of request receipt.

The IRDAI has also asked health insurers and general insurance companies to take a call on final discharge within two hours from the time of receipt of the bill and the last necessary requirement from the hospital.

All health and general insurance companies have been asked to issue the guidelines to their respective third party administrators.

The guidelines from the IRDAI will be crucial to ensure that all health and general insurance companies expeditiously handle claims related to COVID-19.