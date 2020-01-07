Interview: Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on biosimilar business, fund-raising and True North deal

Biocon Biologics, the biosimilar arm of Biocon Limited, is getting ready for its initial public offering and the funds would be utilised to boost manufacturing capacity and R&D investment, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shaw noted that the capex needs of biologics business remain very high. Recently, private equity firm True North invested Rs 536 crore in Biocon Biologics. The deal marked the extension of ties between Biocon and True North, which had begun in 2003 when the PE firm first invested in the biotechnology firm.

Shaw said the company might raise a little more private equity prior to the IPO. “We have been in discussion with several private equity forums and of course True North has been the first of the block. We will be socialising and entertaining other investment opportunities from various private equity firms. We do hope that in 2020 we will basically see our private equity funding complete before we go for an IPO,” she said.

The CMD said given the investment required, private equity funding would come in handy instead of raising extra loans or debt finance.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

I just wanted to know what is the plan, is True North testing the waters, do we see it taking a larger stake, what is the plan for True North itself if they have revealed anything to you?

As you know we had already shared with you the plan that we would basically get a benchmark valuation through some private equity investment before we take it to the market for an IPO. I think this is the first step where True North basically has invested in Biocon’s biologics and they basically set a base level benchmark valuation. The plan is, yes, we might raise a little more private equity prior to IPO. This basically gives an idea of where we believe we can unlock the value in terms of Biocon Biologics in the next few years.

Are you in talks with more private equity players to close something anytime soon, anything by mid-2020 that we can expect? What kind of timelines are you working with now?

We have been in discussion with several private equity forums and of course True North has been first of the block and we will be socialising and entertaining other investment opportunities from other private equity firms. We do hope that in 2020 we will basically see our private equity funding complete before we go for an IPO. I think the plan is obviously to invite private equity, use it for many of our current funding needs, for instance, we have set up a very expensive biologics facility. So private equity funding will actually come in very handy instead of raising extra loans, debt finance. I think this is a good way for us to go.

What is the total funding needs that you have at the moment? Are you looking at raising around $200-300 million or more and will True North pickup more stake in subsequent investments?

We do plan to extend the private equity funding to that kind of level and True North is expected to take up additional stake along with others but I think more importantly we are on a journey to an IPO, so I think that is the way you have to view it.

The company had plans to achieve $1 billion of revenue in biologics by FY22, you stick with that plan or is there any alteration to that?

Yes, I think the plan is very solid, the opportunities are very well marked out and we feel optimistic about hitting that target by FY22.

I am looking for more colour, how is Trastuzumab doing in the US?

As you know, we are now in the US market with both Trastuzumab and Pegfilgrastim, both have had pretty strong entries and I think it is not right for me to comment on performance at this stage. I think that is for Mylan also to comment on, but you will see that we are very optimistic about how we end this year on these kind of product performances and then we have also got Glargine and Bevacizumab that will make an entry into the market by FY22 and we also expect insulin Aspart to be in the US market by that time.

There are many launches that are planned by FY22 and I believed that we have worked out a fairly conservative kind of metrics to get us to that FY22 billion-dollar target. So that is why we remain quite confident that we will be able to hit that target.

You briefly talked about the IPO, but just little more on the biosimilar business IPO, any kind of timeline that you are working with and what kind of ballpark valuations are we looking at?

I can’t comment on that right now, it is too early, it all will depend on what our growth trajectory looks like, how many launches we are going to be looking at over the next 5-10 years, and that we really determine the kind of valuation we can expect. I also believe that we have a very robust pipeline, we have 28 molecules, either in the market or under development. We have just commissioned the first expansion of our very large biologics facility in Bangalore.

Insulin continues to be a very strong focus for us. so I think at least the opportunities are there, we have mapped out the metrics and therefore we remain very confident.

A disappointment that you are making Biocon a holding company?

Well, it is not because Biocon itself has historic APIs and now generics business and you will see Biocon also performing extremely strongly. As I said in the past, Biocon has to be viewed as a balanced portfolio with small molecules, biologics and research services and those who want a pure-play investment opportunity in either biologics or research services can opt for either Syngene or Biocon Biologics. I think we have made it into an interesting investment opportunity by structuring it this way.

Will Biocon shareholders get some shares - that would be one way of listing?

We will see how fairly we can treat our Biocon shareholders, but at this point in time, I don’t want to make any commitments or comments.

All these funds that you would be raising and you have raised so far will it primarily be for R&D itself or for anything else that you would utilise it for?