International Yoga Festival: When, where and how to register

The International Yoga Festival is an annual event held in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Yoga enthusiasts from all over the world come to Rishikesh for the week-long event that features yoga classes, lectures and workshops by renowned yoga teachers and practitioners. This year, the International Yoga Festival will be held from March 8 to 14.

The event is hosted at and by the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, along with the support of various state and government agencies.

The festival provides a unique opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in yoga, learn about different yoga styles and traditions, and deepen their understanding of yoga for both physical and mental benefits.

Those looking to attend the festival can go to the official International Yoga Festival to register themselves. In order to attend the festival and events, individuals will need to buy the appropriate event passes. The passes have been priced starting from $75 (Rs 6,130) a day to $700 (Rs 57,200) for the whole week.

What are the benefits of yoga?

Some of the benefits of yoga include stress reduction, improved flexibility, better posture, enhanced strength and stamina, improved immune function, and overall well-being. Here are some of the other known benefits of the ancient practice.

Stress Reduction: Yoga is known to be a powerful stress-relieving practice. The deep breathing, relaxation, and meditation techniques used in yoga can help calm the mind, reduce anxiety and stress, and promote a sense of inner peace.

Improved Flexibility: Yoga involves stretching, twisting and holding poses, which can help increase flexibility and range of motion in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals who spend long periods sitting or standing in one position.

Better Posture: Yoga can help to improve posture by strengthening the core muscles and aligning the spine. This can help to reduce pain and discomfort in the neck, back, and shoulders.

Enhanced Strength and Stamina: Yoga is a full body workout that helps build strength and endurance. Many yoga poses require the use of the body's own weight for resistance, which can help to tone and strengthen the muscles.

Improved Immune Function: Some research has suggested that regular yoga practice may help to boost immune function by reducing inflammation in the body and promoting overall health and well-being.

Increased Overall Well-being: Yoga is a holistic practice that can help improve overall physical and mental health. By promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and improving physical fitness, yoga can help individuals to feel better both inside and out.

