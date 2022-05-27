Women’s and health groups across the globe have been celebrating International Day of Action for Women's Health or International Women's Health Day on May 28 since it was first proposed by the Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) in 1987.

The campaign is globally spearheaded by LACWHN and Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), who work closely with the group of core active members.

The objective of observing this day is to raise awareness among women, government leaders and parliamentarians about issues related to women’s health and well-being, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

According to India’s National Health Portal, sexual and reproductive health and rights include the right to receive information on sexuality, sexuality education, choosing a partner, taking the decision to be sexually active, deciding when to have children and using modern contraceptive methods.

On the occasion of International Women's Health Day, here are some myths surrounding the sexual and reproductive health of women. As these myths are based on superstition and lack of scientific knowledge, they create a stigma and gender-based discrimination, negatively impacting a woman or girl’s emotional well-being. Hence, these myths should be debunked to rid society of these ills.

Myth 1 – Having sex during periods will not lead to pregnancy

There are chances that one may get pregnant by having unprotected sex during periods. It is most likely for a woman to conceive after having sex before and during ovulation (when an egg is released). The ovulation period is about 14 days before the beginning of the next period in the menstrual cycle. Women do not conceive during periods, but sperm can survive in the female reproductive system for up to five days. This means there is a possibility for some women to become pregnant during their period.

Myth 2: Women are to be blamed for infertility

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), infertility is defined as a disease of the male or female reproductive system which leads to the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Infertility is not just a woman’s issue; men can be infertile too.

Myth 3: Women having periods are impure

During periods, many women in India are prevented from cooking or visiting religious places as they are believed to be impure. However, menstruation is a natural and healthy process that prepares a woman’s body for pregnancy.

Myth 4: Women should refrain from some food during periods

In some parts of India, women are restricted from having sour food like curd, tamarind, and pickles during menstruation as it is believed that such foods disturb the menstrual flow. However, this is a myth as the food a woman eats does not decide the flow of her period, UNICEF said.

Myth 5: Women with PCOS cannot have babies

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. As a result of irregular ovulation and hormonal abnormalities, women with PCOS may have difficulties conceiving.

However, it is possible to overcome the challenges with the right medicines and assistance, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, told HT Lifestyle in an interview. There is currently no treatment for PCOS, but women having problems with PCOS can benefit from a variety of reproductive treatments and drugs.

Myth 6: Birth control pills can cause cancer