International Women's Health Day puts the spotlight on gender equality in the healthcare system

On the International Day of Action for Women's Health, SRHR activists and allies take action, mobilise, and amplify calls for gender equality in the healthcare system, and ensure access to comprehensive healthcare services.

International Women’s Health Day, also known as the International Day of Action, is observed on May 28. It is dedicated to creating awareness about women’s right to health. This day underscores the gaps that governments and health organisations must fill in order to secure women's right to health.

Theme

On the International Day of Action for Women's Health, SRHR activists and allies take action, mobilise, and amplify calls for gender equality in the healthcare system, and ensure access to comprehensive healthcare services.

The UN theme for this year's International Women's Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality”.

History

International Women's Health Day was first observed in 1987, with formal recognition from the South African government. It led to educating and raising awareness about women’s rights, sexual and reproductive health, and gender-based violence against women and their well-being. Since then, the International Day of Action for Women's Health has been observed annually on May 28 throughout the world, establishing a unified voice for women's health empowerment.

ALSO READ | Why is May 28 observed as World Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day

Significance

For a number of compelling reasons, the International Day of Action for Women's Health is of utmost importance. It brings to attention the widespread health disparities that women experience on a global level. Its ultimate goal is to remove gender-based discrimination in healthcare systems and establish a society in which women receive fair and unbiased medical care.

This day raises awareness of women's health challenges and the pressing need for laws and practices that put women's welfare first. To ensure that women are aware, empowered, and prepared to make decisions about their health, it aims to eradicate the barriers. The International Day of Action for Women's Health also acts as a crucial reminder to authorities, medical professionals, and society at large to recognise and respond to the particular health needs of women.