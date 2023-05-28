English
    International Women's Health Day puts the spotlight on gender equality in the healthcare system

    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 9:08:06 AM IST (Published)

    On the International Day of Action for Women's Health, SRHR activists and allies take action, mobilise, and amplify calls for gender equality in the healthcare system, and ensure access to comprehensive healthcare services.

    International Women’s Health Day, also known as the International Day of Action, is observed on May 28. It is dedicated to creating awareness about women’s right to health. This day underscores the gaps that governments and health organisations must fill in order to secure women's right to health.

    Theme
    The UN theme for this year's International Women's Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality”.
