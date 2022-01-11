International travellers coming to India to undergo 7-day home quarantine from today

All international travellers coming to India to mandatorily undergo a seven-day home quarantine followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, starting from Tuesday. The measure comes in the wake of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 and will remain effective till further government orders.

Travellers coming from countries specified as "at-risk" have to submit samples for COVID testing on arrival and then are required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation facility. If they test negative, they need to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get the RT-PCR test done on the 8th day. If tested negative again, they have to further self-monitor their health for the next seven days.

They have to upload the results of the RT-PCR test conducted on the 8th day on the Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective states/UTs). If passengers are coming from not-at-risk countries, they will have to undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine and follow all other protocols followed by passengers from at-risk countries.

Airlines coming from not-at-risk countries will randomly select 2 percent of travellers who will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at airports on arrival. Those found positive will be sent to an isolation facility and those found negative will follow the seven-day quarantine procedure.

At-risk nations

All countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Congo, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia.

Prior to undertaking the journey, all travellers will have to upload a negative RT-PCR report of the test conducted within 72 hours of the beginning of the journey.