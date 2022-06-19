International Nystagmus Awareness Day: History and significance

The International Nystagmus Awareness Day is observed on June 20 every year to raise awareness about Nystagmus, a medical condition that can cause severe vision problems among other things. Nystagmus is a condition when an individual (or an animal) has drifting or wobbly eyes. In common parlance, Nystagmus is called the ‘dancing eyes’ condition as eyes make uncontrollable movements.

There are two types of Nystagmus conditions -- Jerk and Pendular Nystagmus. In the first type,

eyes jerk quickly in one direction and slowly in the opposite direction. In the second type, eyes move in a direction and then suddenly jerk towards the opposite side.

About one in every 1,000 babies is born with Nystagmus, reports suggest. The medical term when a baby is born with Nystagmus or develops this defect in infancy is Congenital Nystagmus. It occurs due to compromised vestibulocochlear nerves or issues in the brainstem or cerebellum. However, one can develop this condition in adulthood as well. Acquired Nystagmus is usually caused by an illness or the side effects of misused medications. The disease can also be an outcome of albinism, myopia, astigmatism, trauma, sleep deprivation, multiple sclerosis, stroke and brain tumour.

Those suffering from Nystagmus can become fully blind. As in cases of many diseases, early diagnosis and intervention are extremely important in cases of Nystagmus. The treatment includes contact lenses, glasses, medication, and surgical interventions.

The first International Nystagmus Awareness Day was observed in 2021. It was an initiative taken by Nystagmus Network, a registered charity in England and Wales. The Nystagmus Network, established in 1984, funds research on the disorder. On the International Nystagmus Awareness Day, governments and organisations raise awareness for the eye condition. Meanwhile, they also pledge funds on the day to support research work in this area.