International Nurses Day 2023 — a place in the sun for our frontline healthcare workers

International Nurses Day, observed on May 12, marks the birth anniversary of 'The Lady with the Lamp,' Florence Nightingale, whose name is synonymous with nursing.

International Nurses Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who gained fame for nursing soldiers during the Crimean War from 1854 to 1856. The day, May 12, marks her achievements in the field of nursing. International Nurses Day also acknowledges the contributions of nurses in the healthcare sector and highlights their role in serving people.

History

The International Nurses Day honours the life of Florence Nightingale, who was born on this day in 1820. Known as the founder of modern nursing, Nightingale was nicknamed 'The Lady with the Lamp,' as she would check on her patients in the night.

Later on, in 1974, the International Council of Nurses decided to mark May 12 as International Nurses Day.

Significance

International Nurses Day acknowledges the contribution of these healthcare workers to society. The day raises awareness about the challenges associated with nursing and what more can be done to improve the lives of those involved in the profession.

Nurses are responsible for a patient’s primary care. Acting in tandem with doctors, they make every effort to ensure their patients’ well-being. Without nurses, the healthcare system would be in danger of collapsing.

The importance of nurses was especially seen during the coronavirus pandemic when they were the frontline workers in the battle against the disease.

Theme

The theme of International Nurses Day 2023 is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future.’ The theme has been chosen to draw attention to address global health challenges and improve the well-being of people all over the world. The theme calls on policy makers and governments to take heed from the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and translate them into action that improve people’s lives.