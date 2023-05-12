English
International Nurses Day 2023 — a place in the sun for our frontline healthcare workers

International Nurses Day 2023 — a place in the sun for our frontline healthcare workers

International Nurses Day 2023 — a place in the sun for our frontline healthcare workers
By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 7:00:59 AM IST (Published)

International Nurses Day, observed on May 12, marks the birth anniversary of 'The Lady with the Lamp,' Florence Nightingale, whose name is synonymous with nursing.

International Nurses Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who gained fame for nursing soldiers during the Crimean War from 1854 to 1856. The day, May 12, marks her achievements in the field of nursing. International Nurses Day also acknowledges the contributions of nurses in the healthcare sector and highlights their role in serving people.

History


The International Nurses Day honours the life of Florence Nightingale, who was born on this day in 1820. Known as the founder of modern nursing, Nightingale was nicknamed 'The Lady with the Lamp,' as she would check on her patients in the night.

