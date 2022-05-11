International Nurses Day 2022: Theme, significance and everything you need to know

May 12 is observed as International Nurses' Day across the world to honour the services of nurses. It is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the English social reformer, statistician and founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year's Nurses' Day is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health".

Many hospitals across the world are observing International Nurses Week from May 6 to 12. As part of it, several activities, including yoga sessions and seminars are being organised.

The Florence Nightingale story

Nightingale gained prominence during the Crimean War between Russia and Britain in the 1850s. Along with her team of 38 women, she took care of British soldiers who were dealing with horrible sanitation facilities apart from battling Russian forces.

According to historical accounts, injured soldiers had dirty bandages covering rotting wounds, there were rats at their bases, and only one bathtub per 150 personnel. Making matters worse, a dead horse had been left to rot in their water supply.

Nightingale realised that she couldn't wait for help to arrive from Britain. Risking her life, she went out to Constantinople (present-day Istanbul) and brought soap, towels, clean linen and fresh food for soldiers.

Death rates declined soon after her team took charge of hygiene and nutrition. The soldiers hailed Nightingale as an "angel" for her life-saving services.

Modern-day nursing

Nurses deal with patients on an individual basis and hence, get a special insight into their specific needs. They serve as the link between doctors and patients. Nurses carry out the care plan with medication and treatment administration, keeping a close eye on each patient.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses across the world worked tirelessly to prevent deaths, much like Nightingale. In India, nurses and other frontline workers were hailed as “COVID warriors” due to their service in the most testing times. However, the pandemic also highlighted the global shortage of nurses.

According to the International Council of Nurses, the shortage of nurses is a serious threat to public health and must be addressed at the earliest. The body also advocates the rights, safety and wellbeing of nurses.