International No Diet Day 2023 — time to celebrate every 'body'

International No Diet Day (INDD) is observed on May 6 every year and is dedicated to promoting body acceptance and challenging the unrealistic beauty standards set by society. The day encourages people to love and accept their bodies just the way they are, without the need to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. The day is celebrated worldwide with events and activities aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of diet culture and the importance of self-love and body positivity.

History

The concept of INDD was introduced by British feminist Mary Evans Young in 1992. She founded the ‘Diet Breakers’ movement and created INDD as a response to the growing culture of body shaming and diet culture. Young had struggled with an eating disorder herself and wanted to create a day that celebrated bodies of all shapes and sizes.

Since then, the day has been celebrated worldwide to promote body positivity, self-love, and acceptance. INDD aims to raise awareness about the dangers of dieting, including eating disorders, poor body image, and low self-esteem.

Significance

International No Diet Day is significant because it challenges the idea that one needs to conform to society's unrealistic beauty standards to be considered beautiful or healthy. The day encourages people to embrace their bodies as they are, irrespective of their shape or size. It helps people recognise the harmful effects of diet culture, which perpetuates the notion that one's worth is determined by their appearance.

INDD aims to promote a healthier and more sustainable approach to health and well-being that focuses on self-love, body acceptance, and mental and emotional well-being. The day aims to spread awareness about eating disorders, which are a serious mental health issue that affects people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds.

International No Diet Day is an essential day that celebrates body positivity and self-love. It aims to promote a healthier and more sustainable approach to health and well-being that focuses on self-acceptance, body positivity, and mental and emotional well-being.