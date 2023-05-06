International No Diet Day 2023 — time to celebrate every 'body'

International No Diet Day (INDD) is observed on May 6 every year. The concept was introduced by British feminist Mary Evans Young, who suffered from an eating disorder.
International No Diet Day (INDD) is observed on May 6 every year and is dedicated to promoting body acceptance and challenging the unrealistic beauty standards set by society. The day encourages people to love and accept their bodies just the way they are, without the need to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. The day is celebrated worldwide with events and activities aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of diet culture and the importance of self-love and body positivity.
History
The concept of INDD was introduced by British feminist Mary Evans Young in 1992. She founded the ‘Diet Breakers’ movement and created INDD as a response to the growing culture of body shaming and diet culture. Young had struggled with an eating disorder herself and wanted to create a day that celebrated bodies of all shapes and sizes.