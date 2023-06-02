Intas Pharma's Gujarat plant placed under import alert

An import alert means the plant is barred from supplying drugs to the US unless there are conditions or exemptions.

The US drug regulator has placed Intas Pharma's Ahmedabad plant under import alert. The private company is also headquartered in Gujarat. The US drug regulator had inspected its Ahmedabad plant from November 22 to December 2 last year, following which it issued 11 observations to the facility.

An import alert means the plant is barred from supplying drugs to the US unless there are conditions or exemptions.

The import alert for this facility which manufactures complex drugs such as injectables does not come as a surprise. Three US drug inspectors, who had inspected the plant for nearly two weeks, pointed out glaring gaps in the running of the plant in their 36 page Form 483. The highlighted issues ranged from integrity of data — what is considered to be one of the most severe lapses — to inadequate documentation practices, test methods and procedures to prevent microbiological contamination.

The USFDA in fact said there was a ‘cascade’ of failure in the quality unit’s lack of oversight on the control and management of good manufacturing practice documents, which are critical in ensuring the drugs manufactured as safe and effective.

The drug regulator has indicated employees of the quality control unit in the plant destroyed documents related to manufacturing practices at the facility by tearing it into pieces and disposing it inside the quality control lab and scrap areas. The US drug investigators also found a truck 150 metre away from the facility which contained multiple transparent and black plastic bags with shredded and torn documents from the facility. All this material was waiting to be disposed and was destroyed over the past two days itself.

During the inspection, the drug regulator also found an attempt to hide the documents. A trash bag with documents was found hidden under a staircase with no justification provided for it.

These severe lapses do come as a surprise for a company such as Intas Pharma which as of 2019 generated over $200 million of profits, generated 70 percenrt of its revenue from international markets, and is present in more than 80 countries, including the highly-regulated US and Europe. The company has a 14 manufacturing facilities. Of them, 11 are in India and the rest are in the UK and Mexico. This is not the first run with the USFDA for Intas. In 2017, the company’s biotech unit in Moraiya was issued 14 observations, the lapses there too pointed out inadequacies in procedures, documentation.

Experts said that since the import alert involves data integrity issues then it might take time for the company to remediate the facility which is likely to involve hiring a third party consultant. Interestingly, over 20 products — a mix of oral solid dosages and injections — have been exempted from the facility. That means the company can still manufacture and supply these drugs to the US FDA, likely with conditions such as batch-by-batch approval by the drug regulator. The reason for the exemption of these drugs is likely because of the shortage of drugs in the US which is currently at a 5-year high.