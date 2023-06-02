Intas Pharma's Gujarat plant placed under import alert

An import alert means the plant is barred from supplying drugs to the US unless there are conditions or exemptions.

The US drug regulator has placed Intas Pharma's Ahmedabad plant under import alert. The private company is also headquartered in Gujarat and the the US drug regulator had inspected its Ahmedabad plant from November 22 to December 2 last year, following which it issued 11 observations to the facility.

An import alert means the plant is barred from supplying drugs to the US unless there are conditions or exemptions.

The import alert for this facility which manufactures complex drugs such as injectables does not come as a surprise. Three US drug inspectors, who had inspected the plant for nearly two weeks, pointed out glaring gaps in the running of the plant in their 36 page Form 483. The highlighted issues ranged from integrity of data — what is considered to be one of the most severe lapses — to inadequate documentation practices, test methods and procedures to prevent microbiological contamination.