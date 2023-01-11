Data Integrity Issues at Intas Pharma — USFDA issues Form-483 with 11 observations for Gujarat unit

The drug regulator USFDA has indicated that employees of the quality control unit in the plant destroyed documents related to manufacturing practices at the facility by tearing them into pieces and disposing of them inside the quality control lab and scrap areas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the USFDA has issued 11 observations in a 36-page long Form 483 to Intas Pharma’s drug manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The plant located in Ahmedabad was inspected by three drug regulators for 9 days starting on the 22nd of November and ending on the 2nd of December.

The observations according to industry watchers indicate the plant has data integrity issues which means the data in the plant lacked reliability and accuracy. For example, the US drug regulator has brought up concerns in the unit’s quality control unit.

The USFDA in fact said there is a ‘cascade’ of failure in the quality unit’s lack of oversight on the control and management of good manufacturing practice documents which are critical in ensuring the drugs manufactured as safe and effective.

The drug regulator has indicated employees of the quality control unit in the plant destroyed documents related to manufacturing practices at the facility by tearing them into pieces and disposing of them inside the quality control lab and scrap areas.

The US drug investigators also found a truck 150 meters away from the facility which contained multiple transparent and black plastic bags with shredded and torn documents from the facility. All this material that was waiting to be disposed of was destroyed over the past 2 days.

The drug regulator during their inspection also found that in an attempt to hide documents an employee of the quality unit on seeing the investigators approach tore some documents, threw them in a small trash container and poured a chemical over it to destroy evidence.

The trash bag with the documents was then found hidden under a staircase with no justification provided for it.

Other questionable practices brought up in Form 483 included differing or inadequate time stamps in certain documents, inadequate action taken by the senior manager of the quality control lab against employees who allegedly destroyed data, lack of justification for missing destroyed data and poor documentation practices.

Practices such as destroying original records and raw data are a deviation from good manufacturing practices and data integrity procedures as the US drug regulator.

These are severe red flags point out industry experts. In fact, it is likely that the facility will receive a more severe warning such as an Import Alert in the coming days, say experts. Also, there could be more system-wide implications which means more scrutiny of other plants.

