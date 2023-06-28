Product diversification, distribution enhancements, ease of doing business critical for achieving insurance for all target: Bhargav Dasgupta

The objective of achieving insurance for all in India by 2047 is a monumental task, but industry leaders are determined to overcome the challenges. With a focus on compliance, distribution, affordability, customization, and digitization, the insurance sector aims to address the needs of the missing middle and lower-income groups. Collaborative efforts between insurers, the healthcare ecosystem, and the government are crucial in expanding insurance penetration, coverage, and density. By embracing reforms, setting audacious goals, and prioritizing protection coverage, India can pave the way for a future where insurance becomes a fundamental requirement for all citizens.

The insurance industry in India has witnessed significant reforms and transformations in recent years. With the objective of achieving "insurance for all" by 2047, industry leaders and experts are identifying key challenges, proposing solutions, and emphasising the importance of collaboration between stakeholders.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bhargav Dasgupta, Chairman of the FICCI Insurance Committee and MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard, believes that transformative change requires setting big, audacious goals.

He classifies the "insurance for all by 2047" objective as one such ambitious target. Dasgupta highlights the importance of ongoing reforms, including product diversification, distribution enhancements, improved ease of doing business, and attracting capital.

These reforms, he asserts, will propel the industry toward achieving the vision of comprehensive insurance coverage.

In the motor insurance segment, a staggering 58 percent of vehicles on Indian roads remain uninsured. Bhargav Dasgupta emphasises the significance of both compliance and distribution in expanding insurance coverage. Dasgupta also underscores the need to address affordability challenges, particularly in healthcare insurance.

The rising cost of healthcare poses a significant hurdle in providing affordable coverage to the "missing middle" and lower-income strata. Collaboration between insurance companies and the healthcare ecosystem becomes essential in developing suitable products to bridge the affordability gap.

"In motor, for example, roughly about 58 percent of the vehicles on the road drive without insurance. So compliance and distribution both are important. On the healthcare side, we need to figure out a way to address the affordability challenges when it comes to the missing middle. When we talk about healthcare inflation and the cost structure that we are seeing, I don't think as an insurance industry, we can build affordability if the healthcare cost is at the level that it is. So collectively, we and the healthcare ecosystem need to come together to figure out a way to create products for the missing middle and for the lower strata of income hierarchy," Dasgupta said.

Ritesh Kumar, Co-Chair of the FICCI Insurance Committee and MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo, emphasises the need for collaboration with the administration to ensure compliance. He added that the introduction of long-term insurance products has been a step toward achieving compliance and expanding coverage.

Additionally, Dasgupta argues that high taxes, such as the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on insurance, hinder the accessibility of insurance as a basic necessity.

"Health insurance is not a product which is a luxury good, these are basic requirements. If you look at global benchmarks, an 18 percent GST for insurance is inordinately high," Dasgupta said.

Prashant Tripathy, Co-Chair of the FICCI Insurance Committee and MD & CEO of Max Life, highlights the need for customisation and digitisation to expand insurance reach.

He believes that historically, the life insurance industry in India has focused primarily on large-ticket policies, while protection coverage remained secondary. Tripathy emphasises the importance of aligning insurance products with the needs of the population and adopting digital solutions to enhance accessibility.

Tripathy also draws attention to the low penetration of protection-oriented life insurance in India. While savings-focused policies have dominated the market, the fundamental purpose of life insurance is to provide protection. According to Tripathy, life insurance companies must prioritise pricing policies appropriately to ensure affordability for customers and encourage broader adoption of protection coverage.

"Historically, the life insurance industry has been quite biased towards selling very large ticket sizes, I think it has to be customised to the needs of people. And number two, as much as possible digitise. I think we have not been able to reach broader masses, actually, the penetration is much lower if you go down in the hierarchy of a number of cities, and as you go lower and lower, that's quite low. So doing that completely on the basis of physical infrastructure, physical distribution is going to be extremely difficult," tripathy said.

"A large part of life insurance has historically served the saving needs of Indians, while protection came as an add-on. Whereas the basic purpose of life insurance is protection or sum assured. Over the last decade, we have seen companies increasingly focused on driving sum assured but the penetration of protection in India is still very low. So pricing appropriately so that it becomes affordable for people to buy it and adequately cover themselves is a very relevant subject on which life insurance companies must focus."

Prasun Sikdar, Co-Chair of the FICCI Taskforce on Health Insurance, highlights the dire situation in health insurance. According to Sikdar, nearly 400 million people lack any form of health insurance coverage in India, and healthcare inflation has outpaced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the past five years.

The burden of healthcare costs, particularly for diseases like diabetes and cancer, can push individuals and families into poverty. Expanding penetration, coverage, and density of health insurance are critical to achieving the ultimate goal of comprehensive insurance for all, Sikdar said.