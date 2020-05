The Home Ministry has halved the period of institutional quarantine for overseas travellers entering India, to seven days from the earlier 14 days.

Under the revised guidelines, those traveling to India from abroad, will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

"It has been brought to the notice of this ministry that Indian nationals who were quarantined in hotels after their return from abroad were made to pay advance for 14 days. Since they can now leave for home after after 7 days, the amount paid them for the remaining 7 days need to be refunded to them, which some hotels are refusing to refund," the Home Ministry notification to the Chief Secretaries of all states said.