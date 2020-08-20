  • SENSEX
Institute under Dept of Science and Tech develops portable hospital infrastructure

Updated : August 20, 2020 08:55 AM IST

The portable infrastructure, 'MediCAB', has four zones -- a doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward, and a twin-bed ICU.
The cabins in MediCAB are tightly sealed and dust-proof. It has in-built electricals, which are just plug-n-play.
MediCAB can withstand harsh weather and heavy rains.
