To provide a helping hand to the healthcare sector in the time of coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways has manufactured a prototype of an isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients.

According to reports, each railway zone would manufacture a rake with 10 coaches every week and will be despatched across the country.

Inside an isolation ward manufactured by Indian Railways for treating COVID-19 patients.

To make the modified isolation ward, the middle berth was removed, the lower portion of the compartment plugged by plywood and a provision of partition provided from the aisle side for the isolation of the compartment.

Another view of isolation coach manufactured by Indian Railways to treat COVID-19 patients.

The four toilets in each coach have been converted into two bathrooms by plugging the toilet pan and with proper flooring. Each bathroom will have a hand shower, a bucket and a mug.