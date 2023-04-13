Inside details from USFDA's observations on Lupin's Pithampur plant

In addition to the US FDA inspection, Lupin's Pithampur facility was also inspected by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA), and the inspection was successful. The company has stated that it remains committed to meeting the highest quality standards and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.

CNBC-TV18 has accessed the Form 483 issued to Lupin's Pithampur plant, which was inspected by the USFDA from March 21-29. The plant was issued 10 observations, out of which the regulator, USFDA says that 4 are repeat observations. It's worth noting that the USFDA had last inspected the plant in January 2019 and had issued six observations. A warning letter was issued to the said unit in 2017.

The Pithampur facilities produce a variety of products including oral solid, inhalation, dermatology, high potent, and oral contraceptive products. The company stated that this is an important facility and that maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance is a must.

The USFDA observations made following the inspection of Lupin's Pithampur unit raise concerns about the quality of the company's operations. Some of the observations include investigations of a failure of a batch not extending to other products, failure to thoroughly review any unexplained discrepancy, and written records of investigations of a drug complaint not including findings.

Additionally, employees working at the unit lack training, and responsibilities and procedures applicable to quality control were not in writing or followed. Equipment for adequate control over air pressure, humidity, and temperature was not provided, and substances required for equipment operations came in contact with drug product containers.

Appropriate controls were not exercised over computers or related systems, procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination were not established or followed, and lab controls did not include the establishment of scientifically sound and appropriate specifications.

Also Read | Lupin shares rise after regulators give no observations for Pithampur, Pharmacovigilance inspection

These observations highlight the need for improved processes and controls, and the repeat observations suggest that previous warnings and recommendations may not have been fully addressed. Lupin on March 30 issued a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges stating that it is addressing the observations comprehensively and will work with the USFDA to resolve these issues at the earliest. The company has also emphasized that quality and compliance are of utmost importance across all its facilities.

In addition to the USFDA inspection, Lupin's Pithampur facility was also inspected by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA), and the inspection was successful. The company has stated that it remains committed to meeting the highest quality standards and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.