#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

Innovation in healthcare policymaking

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to touch $130 billion by 2030, is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, producing 20 percent of world’s medicines. India, called ‘pharmacy to the world’, is the source of 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories and home to 3,000 pharma companies with a network of more than 10,500 manufacturing facilities. Despite these promising statistics, the country’s healthcare sector is not in the pink of health. The challenges include skyrocketing out-of-pocket expenditure, pricing of patented drugs, spurious medications and regulatory loopholes.

In the latest series of The Medicine Box, top executives of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) speak on a range of topics related to the pharma and healthcare industry.

The podcast, hosted by CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra, and in association with OPPI, which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies in India, will have six episodes. This episode features Kanchana TK, director general and Board Member, OPPI. Kanchana discusses innovation in healthcare policy making and why it should be the norm and not an exception. Tune in!
More Episodes from The Medicine Box
The Medicine Box: Wolters Kluwer India CEO Shireesh Sahai talks about UpToDate app
04 Dec 2019
Research Delta's Nimish Mehta talks about Para IV and potential opportunities
03 Dec 2019
What's trending in pharma & healthcare space
02 Dec 2019
Anmol Ganjoo of JM Financial believes pharma sector’s recovery will be uneven
Pharmaceutical sector is coming out of a challenging time and the road to recovery will be uneven, says Anmol Ganjoo, director, JM Financial Institutional Securities in this episode of The Medicine Box.
29 Nov 2019
Biologics and complex chemistry will dominate pharma sector over the next 5 years, says Deepak Mallik of Edelweiss
28 Nov 2019
Recovery in the pharma sector is likely to be slow
26 Nov 2019
 Load More...

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Nestle in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Nestle in focus
04 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RBL Bank, Biocon, Bank of Baroda in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RBL Bank, Biocon, Bank of Baroda in focus
03 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open on a cautious note; Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Telecom stocks in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty to open on a cautious note; Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Telecom stocks in focus
02 Dec 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter