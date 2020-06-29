Business Ingredients for COVID-19 drugs remdesivir, favipiravir stuck amid import logjam Updated : June 29, 2020 06:46 PM IST Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that crucial raw materials for the manufacturing of COVID-19 drugs remdesivir and favipiravir, are being held by customs which is impacting their production. The custom authorities at all ports in India from June 22 have not been clearing imports if their origin is China. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply