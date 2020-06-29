Ingredients for COVID-19 drugs remdesivir, favipiravir stuck amid import logjam

India's restrictions on Chinese imports are now hitting the country's bid to manufacture drugs for the world. Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that crucial raw materials for the manufacturing of COVID-19 drugs remdesivir and favipiravir, are being held by customs which is impacting their production.

The custom authorities at all ports in India from June 22 have not been clearing imports if their origin is China.

“Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council has written to the government especially on this issue and has highlighted that delay in clearance of consignments containing basic chemicals meant to produce the APIs and formulations for life saving drugs meant for COVID-19 treatment is going to impact the healthcare delivery in these challenging times,” government sources told CNBC-TV18.”

"Imports from pharmaceutical major Mylan, containing raw materials for remdesivir and favipiravir, have been stalled at Mumbai air cargo for five days, pharma industry bodies have mentioned this case and many more cases in their representation to the government for an urgent intervention to see how early import consignments can be cleared,” a senior government official told CNBC-TV18.

Studies have found that anti-viral drugs remdesivir and favipiravir can aid in the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, only 30 percent of pharma imports were examined, which had kept the clearance process smooth and easy. Customs used to do examination as per routine process to check wrong classification, under valuation of goods, illegal entry of goods, duty evasion, etc.

“Customs, carrying out 100 percent checks of Chinese import consignments at Mumbai and Chennai ports, is causing great delay in the clearances,” senior government official, quoting the pharma industry letter said.

“This is impacting our production schedules which are very critical in the present scenario. We are also being told that there are no such instructions issued by the government of India. Hence, we fail to understand why containers have been held up.”

Industry has been facing a lot of issues, especially additional costs such as ground rent, demurrage costs etc. due to imports being held up.

Ramu Deora, former president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), told CNBC-TV18, "A lot of critical pharma manufacturing raw materials, chemicals, APIs, formulations were manufactured earlier in India but due to cost competitiveness and various strict regulations such environment norms etc, pushed these manufacturing facilities to shut down and the entire pharma industry started to import these key components from China.