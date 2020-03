In an unusual development, Infosys has issued a statement that it is internally investigating a post, where apparently an employee was urging people to go out on the streets and sneeze in public to spread COVID-19.

Hey @Infosys! What kind of Islamic Terrorists are working in your organization? It's really unsafe for other employees. @Infosys_nmurthy sir, please fire him right now. pic.twitter.com/xR0a28a9TY — Naresh Goud🇮🇳 (@iamgoud45) March 26, 2020

The post by the alleged employee named Mujeeb Mohammad read: “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus [sic].”

Infosys is aware that someone claiming to be an Infosys employee has posted inappropriate content. We are investigating this internally, and will take appropriate action as needed. Infosys takes violations of its code of conduct seriously. — Infosys (@Infosys) March 26, 2020

India has been under a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to stop the spread of coronavirus, and the tech giant is helping the government battle the disease.

Recently, Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation announced that the company would help establish smart classes in 1,000 government higher primary schools in Karnataka in a Rs 20 crore project.