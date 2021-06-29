Individual nations can accept vaccines approved by WHO, EU Official clarifies

A very important clarification came in from a senior European Union (EU) Official and CNBC-TV18 has learnt that individual European Union countries will have the option of accepting vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) including Covishield. This means that every nation in the EU can take its own call on allowing travel from India on the basis of whether a person has taken Covishield or not.

At the same time, the EU official also said that travel from India to EU is currently not allowed, it is restricted to very few categories.

As and when the number of infection goes down and different countries take their call on travel from India, they will lift those restrictions and Covishield will be accepted.

Also, clearing the air on the vaccine passport, they said that the digital vaccine certificate is meant for facilitating travel within EU, it is not a pre-condition for travel and it includes three things – either a proof of vaccination or an RT-PCR certificate or proof of the fact that the person has recovered from COVID-19.

There will be guidance by EU Commission and currently the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received an application for Covishield. The EMA has not authorized it but every individual EU country can take its own call on travel from India and they can accept Covishield as it has been approved by the WHO.

