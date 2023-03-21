Indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be introduced: Minister

The government is planning to introduce HPV vaccine in a phased manner over a period of three to four years across the country.

The government may consider introducing an indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine in the Universal Immunisation programme (UIP). This will be done for adolescent girls aged 9-14 years in a two-dose regimen, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The government had initiated the HPV vaccine as pilot programme in Sikkim, following which data was collected. Based on this data, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) recommended giving the vaccine under the Universal Immunisation programme as a one-time dose to girls in June 2022.

”The indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the UIP as a two-dose regimen as indicated in the product insert. Immunization of boys is recommended once 80 per cent routine immunization coverage is achieved in girls,” Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The government is planning to introduce the vaccine in a phased manner over a period of three to four years across the country, Pawar said.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) causes cervical cancer, which is fourth most prevalent cancer amongst women worldwide and the second most common cancer in India. Since the HPV virus is sexually transmitted, giving the vaccine before the girls are sexually active can prevent 99% chances of contracting the virus.

The vaccine is also said to ensure protection against genital warts and other cancers like anal, vulval vaginal, penile, oropharyngeal cancers and those of the head and neck.