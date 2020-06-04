India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis
Updated : June 04, 2020 06:07 PM IST
Officials said the spike in cases was a fresh challenge for the country's health authorities, even as they struggle to check the outbreak in cities amid the easing of a months-long lockdown.
Dr. Naman Shah, an epidemiologist and physician advising a federal government coronavirus task force, said rural outbreaks could be "devastating" given the inadequate number of doctors and health facilities.
In Bihar, official data showed that of the 3,872 coronavirus cases recorded until June 1, 2,743 were linked to migrants workers who returned after May 3, when the government began to run trains and buses to reduce the exodus on foot.