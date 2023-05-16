India's trials for dengue vaccines are ongoing, await full commencement: ICMR

In March 2022, the ICMR invited an expression of interest from companies who were looking to collaborate to conduct phase-III clinical trials of dengue vaccine candidates.

Trials for a potential dengue vaccine are ongoing but they have not yet fully started due to a delay in the production of the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) product by the involved company, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Rajiv Bahl said on Tuesday.

According to Dr Bahl, "The trials are underway but they have not yet fully started because we are waiting for the company to make the GMP product which could not be made 3 months ago. The company should be ready in August. So, those phase III trials should be initiated in a few months..."

In March 2022, the ICMR invited an expression of interest from companies who were looking to collaborate to conduct phase-III clinical trials of dengue vaccine candidates.

There is already a vaccine available for people aged 9-45 years old, who have had at least one incidence of dengue fever.

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, has posed a significant health challenge in India, particularly during the monsoon season when mosquito populations surge. The disease can lead to severe complications and even prove fatal.

Thus, the development of an effective dengue vaccine holds immense promise in reducing the burden of the disease on public health.

No specific treatment for dengue fever exists just yet but the symptoms of it can be treated with paracetamol or acetaminophen. The disease remains endemic to more than 100 countries.