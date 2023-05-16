India's trials for dengue vaccines are ongoing, await full commencement: ICMR

In March 2022, the ICMR invited an expression of interest from companies who were looking to collaborate to conduct phase-III clinical trials of dengue vaccine candidates.

Trials for a potential dengue vaccine are ongoing but they have not yet fully started due to a delay in the production of the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) product by the involved company, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Rajiv Bahl said on Tuesday.

According to Dr Bahl, "The trials are underway but they have not yet fully started because we are waiting for the company to make the GMP product which could not be made 3 months ago. The company should be ready in August. So, those phase III trials should be initiated in a few months..."

#WATCH | Delhi | DG-ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl speaks on trials for dengue vaccine; says, "The trials are underway but they have not yet fully started because we are waiting for the company to make the GMP product which could not be made 3 months ago. The company should be ready in… pic.twitter.com/L5ZCcpb8YP — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023