Healthcare India's surveillance plan: One COVID-19 warrior for 250 citizens, medical students to be included Updated : April 04, 2020 09:38 PM IST The ministry has also allowed nursing and microbiology students, and those enrolled in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) to be trained for management of COVID-19. The government has also advised one-day training for operating ventilators and the number of trained personnel should be at least two times the number of ICU beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients.