India's surveillance plan: One COVID-19 warrior for 250 citizens, medical students to be included

India has formulated a surveillance plan for management of novel coronavirus and that will need one 'COVID warrior' for every 250 citizens.

The union health ministry has also allowed nursing and microbiology students, and those enrolled in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) to be trained for management of COVID-19.

"For surveillance activities: Covid Warriors @ 1 per 250 population may be identified and trained. For Quarantine facilities: these are meant to house asymptomatic cases. The number identified and trained should be equal to the number of Covid Warriors," the ministry said in an advisory.

The government has also advised one-day training for operating ventilators and the number of trained personnel should be at least two times the number of ICU beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

As many as 9.70 lakh ASHAs, one lakh AYUSH professionals, NCC Cadets, ex-Servicemen, Red Cross/NSS/ NYK volunteers, employees from gram panchayats and urban local body employees, civil society organisations may be involved as required, the government has said.

Additionally, more than 31,000 doctors including retired doctors from government, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking, and private doctors have already volunteered.

Surveillance

For field surveillance, the government has advised states and union territories to prefer young personnel and train ANM or auxiliary nurse midwife, a village-level female health worker, accredited social health activist or ASHA workers, AWW or Anganwadi workers, AYUSH students, NCC cadets, NSS or National Service Scheme volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan or NYKS volunteers, Indian Red Cross Society volunteers, and workers in central public sector enterprises, ambulance drivers, people from Gram Panchayat, urban local bodies, resident welfare associations and all officers who are generally deployed as micro observers during elections including teachers.

In case of field supervision, the government has advised to prior experienced people and train primary healthcare center doctors, AYUSH doctors, dentists, physiotherapist, ex-servicemen, veterinary doctors and all officers who are generally deployed as micro-observers during general elections, including teachers.

Students enrolled in microbiology courses, or those pursing Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, or lab technicians can be enrolled for sample collection, packaging and transportation of COVID-19 samples.

For isolation facilities of positive COVID-19 patients, states and union territories are advised to enroll allopathic doctor, doctors drawn from Army, paramilitary and railways, AYUSH doctors, medical Interns and Final year MBBS students and nursing students or those who are pursuing M.Sc or final year of B.Sc.

When it comes to intensive care of a positive novel coronavirus patient, training should be imparted to anaesthetist, respiratory physician, medical specialist, second or third year post graduate students who are pursuing MD (Doctor of Medicine), DNB (Diplomate in National Board), diploma in above mentioned subjects, GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) nursing officers, nursing faculty, final year B.Sc or M.Sc Nursing Students as well. These doctors and nurses can also be enrolled for infection prevention and control.

In non-COVID areas where medical care or nursing care is needed, the government has advised states to induct all doctors or nurses in service and above 60 years or age or with co-morbidities, and all retired personnel who are volunteering to work.

As such unprecedented times also necessitate psycho-social support for the community, states can train psycho-social teams of psychiatrists/psychologists and psycho-social workers or community volunteers for the purpose.