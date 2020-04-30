  • SENSEX
India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential coronavirus vaccine doses

Updated : April 30, 2020 01:41 PM IST

Serum's board last week also agreed to invest roughly 6 billion rupees on making a new manufacturing unit to solely produce coronavirus vaccines, Poonawalla said.
Serum envisages a price of 1,000 rupees per vaccine but governments would give it to people without charge, he said.
