Business India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential coronavirus vaccine doses Updated : April 30, 2020 01:41 PM IST Serum's board last week also agreed to invest roughly 6 billion rupees on making a new manufacturing unit to solely produce coronavirus vaccines, Poonawalla said. Serum envisages a price of 1,000 rupees per vaccine but governments would give it to people without charge, he said.