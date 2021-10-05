India's one-day COVID-19 tally at 18,346 lowest in 209 days; daily fatalities at 263

India added less than 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, after remaining above that mark for five days. The country’s daily case-tally at 18,346, which is also the lowest rise in cases in 209 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases has gone up to 3,38,53,048. Meanwhile, the active cases in the last 24 hours declined by 11,556 and the active caseload, reported at 2,52,902 is the lowest in 201 days. While the positivity rate stood at 1.61 percent, the active cases now comprise 0.75 percent of the total infections, which is the lowest since March 2020, the Health Ministry data showed.

Daily recoveries continued to surpass cases as 29,639 patients recovered in a day, which takes the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 3,31,50,886. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.93 percent.

The daily toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 263, which takes the total fatalities to 4,49,260. The mortality rate is at 1.33 percent, as per the data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23,2020; 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020; 70 lakh on October 11, 2020; crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 2020; 90 lakh on November 20, 2020; and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021 and 3 crore on June 23, 2021.