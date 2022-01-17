India's Omicron tally rises to 8,209; list of states reporting cases of new COVID-19 variant

India's Omicron tally crossed the 8,000 mark as a total of 8,209 cases of the new coronavirus variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories. As many as 3,109 patients have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases. According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Here is a list of states reporting Omicron cases:

Maharashtra

Eight new Omicron cases were reported in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738. A total of 932 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far.

Of the eight new cases of Omicron, five are from the Pune city corporation limits and three from areas under neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has reported 85 new cases of Omicron. Genome sequencing reports of 159 COVID-19 samples confirmed the Omicron variant in 85 on Sunday, Director General, Health, Tripti Bahuguna said.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported its first 14 Omicron cases, a senior official said. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh said the 14 cases were among 87 samples sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar on January 1 for genome sequencing.

Odisha

The state has reported 32 new Omicron cases taking the tally to 202, a health department official said. The 32 new cases were detected from genome sequencing of 42 samples, indicating a positivity ratio of the new variant of coronavirus at 76 percent.