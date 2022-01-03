India's Omicron tally rises to 1700; Delhi, Maharashtra, 21 other states report cases of new COVID-19 variant

India's Omicron cases surged to 1700 on Monday with as many as 23 states and union territories reporting cases of the fast spreading new COVID-19 variant. As many as 639 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data.

Among states, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

Here are the states that have reported Omicron cases:

Karnataka

Ten more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. The state's Omicron tally rose to 76. Bengaluru has added 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers), and Dharwad - 2 cases. The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.

Kerala

Kerala reported 45 new cases of Omicron on Sunday, taking the taly to 156, said the Health Department. State Health Minister Veena George said nine of the 45 patients came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries. Four persons contracted the new variant through their contacts.

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 23 new cases of the Omicron, taking the tally in the state to 136, the health department said. Ahmedabad city reported 11 new Omicron cases, Surat four, Vadodara, Anand and Kutch two cases each, and Kheda and Rajkot one case each. Only 12 of these patients had recent international travel history. As many as 65 Omicron patients have recovered in the state so far, including 11 who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Telangana

Five more Omicron cases have been recorded in Telangana, taking the state's tally to 84, the state health department said. All five cases were passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared "at risk" by the Centre, it said.

Odisha

Odisha registered 23 more Omicron cases, raising the tally in the state to 37, a senior health department official said. While 13 of them returned from Finland, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Syria, 10 are local-contact cases, he said.

West Bengal

Two more people have tested positive for the Omicron in West Bengal, taking the tally to 16, a senior health official said. One of the new patients came from Odisha while a local person tested positive for Omicron at the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district, he said.