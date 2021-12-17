India's Omicron tally rises to 101; Centre urges people to avoid unnecessary travel, mass gatherings

India's Omicron tally has surged to 101. The COVID-19 'variant of concern' has been reported in 11 states so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Delhi with 22 cases.

Balram Bhargava, Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Omicron has been spreading very fast in Europe and globally. He urged people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings.

Adding to it, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said the situation is worse in many parts of the world. He attributed it partly to the Delta variant and partly to Omicron . He stressed the fact that Omicron was spreading fast in Europe despite over 70 percent vaccine coverage.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary at Health Ministry, said no data showed that vaccines are ineffective on Omicron. "We are engaging our scientific community on the need for booster dose. We will be offering this option when there is appropriate evidence and need," he said.

Also, Omicron can be detected only after genome sequencing and it takes more time as compared to other variants . Paul said, "We have to be ready to face such a situation with such high numbers. Cold weather also leads to the breading of the virus. Cases surge overnight and it becomes serious. Even though the situation looks stable, we must be cautious." He urged people to get vaccinated -- both the first and second dose.

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru, with two people testing positive for it -- a South African citizen of Indian origin and a doctor. After the first case of Omicron was reported in India, the central government categorised several nations — the United Kingdom, all European Union member nations, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel -- as 'at-risk' countries.

Airports across India have been directed to conduct intensive screening of passengers coming from these nations. All passengers from these countries have to take RT-PCR tests on arrival.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had identified the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, as a 'variant of concern'.