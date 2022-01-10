0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

India's Omicron tally crosses 4,000; Maharashtra reports 1,216 cases of new COVID-19 variant

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

India's Omicron tally crosses 4,000; Maharashtra reports 1,216 cases of new COVID-19 variant
India's Omicron tally has crossed the 4,000 mark. The Union Health Ministry said a total of 4,033 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported, and 1,552 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.
Here is a list of states reporting Omicron cases:
Maharashtra
Maharashtra reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the state's overall tally of such patients to 1,216, an official statement said. Sangli reported 57 cases of Omicron, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad. Buldhana and Akola each added four such cases, Gondia 3, while Nandurbar, Satara, and Gadchiroli added 2 Omicron cases. Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna, and Mira Bhayander added one case each, it said.
Gujarat
Gujarat's tally for Omicron variant stood at 236, while Sunday saw 19 recoveries from, an official said. The number of people who have recovered from the infection rose to 186, with the people discharged during the day comprising nine from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, three from Anand and one from Ahmedabad, he pointed out.
Ahmedabad city leads with 105 Omicron cases, followed by 35 cases in Vadodara, 23 cases in Anand, among other districts, he said.
S. No.StateNo. of Omicron CasesDischarged/Recovered/Migrated
1Maharashtra1,216454
2Rajasthan529305
3Delhi51357
4Karnataka44126
5Kerala33393
6Gujarat236186
7Tamil Nadu185185
8Haryana12392
9Telangana12347
10Uttar Pradesh1136
11Odisha748
12Andhra Pradesh289
13Punjab2716
14West Bengal2710
15Goa1919
16Madhya Pradesh1010
17Assam99
18Uttarakhand85
19Meghalaya43
20A&N Islands30
21Chandigarh33
22J&K (UT)33
23Puducherry22
24Chhattisgarh11
25Himachal Pradesh11
26Ladakh11
27Manipur11
Total4,0331,552
Tags
Previous Article

Novak Djokovic court hearing: Australian authorities asked to release tennis star from immigration detention

Next Article

New COVID-19 strain 'Deltacron' detected in Cyprus; what we know so far

next story