India's Omicron tally crosses 4,000; Maharashtra reports 1,216 cases of new COVID-19 variant

India's Omicron tally has crossed the 4,000 mark. The Union Health Ministry said a total of 4,033 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported, and 1,552 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

Here is a list of states reporting Omicron cases:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the state's overall tally of such patients to 1,216, an official statement said. Sangli reported 57 cases of Omicron, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad. Buldhana and Akola each added four such cases, Gondia 3, while Nandurbar, Satara, and Gadchiroli added 2 Omicron cases. Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna, and Mira Bhayander added one case each, it said.

Gujarat

Gujarat's tally for Omicron variant stood at 236, while Sunday saw 19 recoveries from, an official said. The number of people who have recovered from the infection rose to 186, with the people discharged during the day comprising nine from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, three from Anand and one from Ahmedabad, he pointed out.

Ahmedabad city leads with 105 Omicron cases, followed by 35 cases in Vadodara, 23 cases in Anand, among other districts, he said.