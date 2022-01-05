India's Omicron tally above 2,000; Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, 21 states, UTs report cases of new COVID variant

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected across 24 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

Here is the list of states where Omicron cases are reported

Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far. Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

Goa

Goa's Omicron tally rose to 11 after six travelers arrived in the state from the United Kingdom testing positive for COVID-19 variant. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted late at night that six more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune had tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.

"All six are travelers from the UK and are asymptomatic. Total cases 11, he said. The first case of Omicron was detected in Goa on December 28.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported seven more cases of Omicron, taking the total in the state so far to 24. Public Health Director P Hymavathi said three Omicron cases were reported in Krishna district and two each in East and West Godavari districts.

Of the seven, only one has been placed in hospital isolation with mild symptoms while the remaining were healthy and in-home isolation, the Director said.

Telangana

Telangana has reported 10 new Omicron cases, pushing the tally to 94. However, 37 people recovered from the new strain.

Meghalaya

At least five cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Meghalaya, a senior health official said. Health Services Director Aman War that three cases were detected in Shillong, and two in Ri-Bhoi district.

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 16 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases to 152, the state health department said. The number of Omicron recoveries remained unchanged at 85.

Ahmedabad city reported seven cases of Omicron, Vadodara, Anand and Jamnagar each reported two new Omicron cases. Kutch, Kheda and Surat each added one Omicron case.

Omicron cases have been reported from 15 out of 33 Gujarat districts so far.