Healthcare India's new COVID-19 cases per million population in last 7 days among lowest in the world: Health ministry Updated : January 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been below 20K in the recent days. The number of daily new cases registered in a span of 24 hours is 15,590 while 15,975 cases have recovered and discharged during the same period.