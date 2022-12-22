India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals culpable for cough syrup deaths: Gambia parliamentary panel

Gambia's Parliamentary committee, after weeks of investigation, has now recommended pursuing legal action against the company and to ban all Maiden Pharmaceuticals products.

A parliamentary committee in the Gambia has recommended the prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups - Maiden Pharmaceuticals, suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the west African country. "All the cases of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) are linked to the consumption of contaminated medical products...manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals," Amadou Camara, the panel's chairperson, said in a statement in Parliament.

"The findings remain the same with the previous reports which indicate that Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup were contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," its report said.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol can be fatal if consumed by humans. But the panel added that the exact scientific cause of the deaths was still under investigation.

The Parliamentary committee, after weeks of investigation, has now recommended pursuing legal action against the company and to ban all Maiden Pharmaceuticals products.

The report also revealed inadequacies in the Gambia's healthcare system and urged the government to strengthen it. Meanwhile, Maiden Pharmaceuticals denied the allegations.

Government labs in India said their tests on the syrups found that they were "complying with specifications".

Earlier in July this year, the Gambia detected an increase in cases of AKIs among children. Later, the government informed that around 69 children had died from these injuries. The World Health Organization (WHO) then identified four of Maiden Pharmaceuticals' medicines as potentially linked to the deaths and issued a global alert.

After the incident, India said that it had ordered Maiden Pharmaceuticals to stop production at its main factory in the northern state of Haryana.

Earlier this month, India's drugs controller general Dr. VG Somani wrote a letter to the WHO saying that the samples it tested at a government laboratory "were found not to have been contaminated" with the compounds.

India produces one-third of the world's medicines in mostly generic form.