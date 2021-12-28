India's healthiest states: Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra top the list; check other names

Kerala has occupied the top slot in terms of health performance among large states followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, whereas Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remained at the bottom, according to the NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 with 2019-2020 as the reference year. (Image: Reuters) Kerala has occupied the top slot in terms of health performance among large states followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, whereas Uttar Pradesh and Bihar remained at the bottom, according to the NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 with 2019-2020 as the reference year. (Image: Reuters)

#1 Kerala: Niti Aayog ranked Kerala to be the healthiest large state in India, in its recently published health index. The state had initially garnered nationwide fame for its handling of COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of then health minister KK Shailaja. (AP Photo)

#2 Andhra Pradesh: The government think-tank ranked Andhra Pradesh second in its health index. (Image: AP Tourism)

#3 Maharashtra: The western Indian state, home to the financial capital Mumbai, is the third-healthiest state in India. (Stock image)

#4 Gujarat: Gujarat is ranked fourth in the index released by Niti Aayog. (Image: IANS)

#5. Punjab: The state maintained the fifth spot as the Niti Aayog report said Punjab has not shown any improvement. Punjab has been witnessing a persistent drug problem that has cost many lives.

#6. Himachal Pradesh: The state was ranked sixth on the index. (Stock image)

#7 Jammu &Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir is ranked seventh in the health index. Because of the border tensions, the state suffers from medical negligence. Apart from this, the state also suffers from sickle cell disease, which is a genetical disease that is chronic, painful and most times leads to death. (Image: AP)

#8 Karnataka: Karnataka is ranked eighth on the health index. (Image: IANS)

#9 Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu is ranked ninth on the index formulated by Niti Aayog. (Image: MyTrichy/Facebook)