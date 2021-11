CNBC-TV18 learns that till date government has spent Rs 30,000 crore on the vaccination drive

India's vaccine spend may rise to Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal which is significantly higher than the budget estimate of Rs 35,000 crore.

Sapna Das reports that the government is also planning to part finance the entire expenditure from multi-lateral agency loans.

