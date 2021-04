The new data released recently by the Department of Commerce revealed that India exported more than double the amount of liquid Oxygen compared to last year during the first ten months of the financial year 2020-21. This comes amid the complaints of shortage of medical Oxygen cylinders for the COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

The official figures show Oxygen exports in the April-January period of FY21 increased in comparison to last year and it was more than double of the total 4,502 MT of exports in the previous year. This was in the form of liquid Oxygen, which is generally channelled for both industrial and medical use, an exclusive report on Moneycontrol mentioned.

According to the official data, India exported 9,294 metric tonnes of Oxygen in the first three quarters of 2020-21. This was a three-year-high. Notably, India’s neighbour Bangladesh secured the lion's share of the exports.

The data has put the central government's priorities under the lens as the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country have sky-rocketed the demand for medical oxygen, thereby, fueling a crisis-like condition.

In fact, the Union Ministry of Health, in a recent statement, clarified that it has requested the Ministry of External Affairs "to identify and explore from where oxygen can be imported". According to reports, the Centre is now mulling to float a tender to import about 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.

Further, the Centre has asked all states to restrict the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes, except for those in the exempted category, in view of the demand-supply gap.

The shortage is real

In the past few weeks, hospitals in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have recorded a severe shortage in their oxygen stocks. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have even urged the Indian Railways to transport liquid medical Oxygen and Oxygen cylinders.

As a consequence of rising demand, the average stock levels of medical Oxygen in various hospitals across states have declined to just one day as against three days before the pandemic.