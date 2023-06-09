India’s drug price regulator fixes ceiling price of 18 formulations & retail price of 23 new drugs

India’s drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixes ceiling price of 18 formulations and retail price of 23 new drugs.

The retail price of drugs including Hydrovhloride Tablets, Diclofenac Diethylamine, Methyl Salicylate, Menthol, Formoterol Fumarate, Budesonide Respirator Suspension have been fixed.

These drugs are used in conditions like allergic symptoms, pain relief, pulmonary diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

"The manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price and notes specified hereinabove shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest thereon under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955," NPPA said in a press release.

The NPPA has revised and fixed the prices of drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order 2013 after the decision was taken in the 113th meeting of the Authority which was held on June 26.

Here are the new rates

As the notification by NPPA one tablet of Trihydrate and Diclofenac Sodium Tablets will now retail at Rs 20.51.

Formoterol Fumarate and Budesonide Respirator Suspension which is used in symptoms of asthma and respiratory issues will retail at Rs 56.2.

Atorvastatin, Clopidogrel and Aspirin Capsule which is used in prevention of heart attack will retail at Rs 13.22.

Celling price of 18 formulations have been fixed. These include Latanoprost, which is an eye drop formulation, Framycetin (used in treatment of bacterial eye infection), Thiopentone (used in anesthesia) and Sumatriptan (use in treatment of migraine)

"Ceiling Price" refers to a price fixed by the Government for Scheduled Formulations in accordance with the provisions of the drugs (prices control) order, 2013. The ceiling Price is the Maximum Price to Retailer (excluding Taxes, if any)for the given product.

The drug regulatory authority is mandated to fix or revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations. It also enforces the set prices and availability of medicines across the country. The NPPA also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs to keep their prices at reasonable levels for users.