India’s drug price regulator fixes ceiling price of 18 formulations & retail price of 23 new drugs

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 11:26:37 AM IST (Updated)

India’s drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixes ceiling price of 18 formulations and retail price of 23 new drugs. 

India’s drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixes ceiling price of 18 formulations and retail price of 23 new drugs.

The retail price of drugs including Hydrovhloride Tablets, Diclofenac Diethylamine,  Methyl Salicylate, Menthol, Formoterol Fumarate, Budesonide Respirator Suspension have been fixed.
These drugs are used in conditions like allergic symptoms, pain relief, pulmonary diseases and cardiovascular diseases.
