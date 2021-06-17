India's diagnostics industry: Opportunity or challenge?

The Indian diagnostics industry has been rapidly evolving over the years. It has emerged to be a key component of the healthcare segment owing to the increased reliance of medical experts and professionals on the diagnostics segment to validate, accurately diagnose the ailments, and provide the required treatment protocols along with the shift in consumer psyche and preference who are now extra cautious about their health and well-being.

The increasing prominence of diagnostics business in India

The industry has indeed witnessed a huge transition. People have become extremely conscious about their well-being and hence get themselves tested regularly to keep a tab on their vital stats and maintain their health quotient. This is also the reason why the diagnostics market, specifically home testing has picked up and is growing significantly.

Keeping pace with the online consultations via telehealth and telemedicine services, the labs have brought about diagnostics services at the doorstep of the consumers with the help of technological innovations and have upscaled the healthcare segment on the whole. In the present fast-paced lives, laboratories both by organised and unorganised players have offerings of home testing and ensure the provision of instant results and hence are increasingly preferred by the consumers.

The most important aspect that diagnostic businesses look at is customer-centricity. Services like at-home testing that drives fast and accurate reporting of infectious diseases, molecular testing, etc, have created a huge impact on businesses in a positive way. Adoption of such technologies and home sample collection is now becoming the need of the hour to have a competitive edge in the market. This rising trend has further boosted the growth and demand for diagnostics services in India.

Challenges faced by the diagnostics market in India

The industry has been facing roadblocks in the form of water availability, lack of skilled talent and tech infrastructure along with connectivity issues, which are required for the labs to improve their services and expand their presence.

Additionally, entering tier-2 and tier 3 cities and remote areas is still a major hurdle for the diagnostics business. It is the local players that are present in these areas and provide basic testing. However, we need to partner with these local standalone players and bring about consolidation. These geographies are indeed fruitful as they come with low investment costs and a high volume of sample testing sales but have to suffer majorly due to the demand-supply gap.

Furthermore, the segment also faces pricing pressure issues. There is huge competition amongst the organised and unorganised chains concerning the volume of sample sales and pricing of tests. Also, the inculcation of technological advancements to survive in the market comes with additional financial investment and maintenance costs. This comes as a road bump for the players considering the present economic turmoil due to the coronavirus and especially for the local and small businesses who possess just sufficient funds to continue their operations.

What is indeed surprising that one does not need to be involved in the hassles of procuring a license from NABL or registering yourself as a medical facility if you wish to set up a lab. This is the reason why the diagnostics segment has expanded as many local players who have the requisite funding have also entered this business since there are no entry barriers. They have been performing well and have been giving neck-to-neck competition to the branded diagnostic labs since consumers' demands have exponentially risen.

But at the same time, the profitability of their businesses is still a questionable aspect. It is this lack of entry barriers coupled with no set regulations for ensuring and maintaining the quality standards that have risen to be a few of the reasons due to which consolidating and strengthening the market has been tough.

The present and the future of the diagnostics market

As per IBEF, India has stepped in to be one of the leading hubs for high-end diagnostics services with the assistance of huge capital investment and thus has been catering to a large segment of the population.

As per IBEF and the Ministry of External Affairs reports, the Indian healthcare industry is projected to reach the $372 billion mark by 2022 and the diagnostic market alone is anticipated to grow to $32 billion by the end of 2022. This growth will be largely driven by the increase in healthcare spending by the aging population, rise in income levels, and increased awareness for preventive testing along with high-end diagnostics offerings and the government's prompt health-related measures.

The report also shares that just like the metros, tier-2 and tier-3 cities are also witnessing the surge in diagnostic centers. While they may not come with adequate licensing but are backed with recognised health centers headquartered in the urban areas and are offering timely and good quality testing facilities.

For rapid success in this diagnostic laboratories market, investing in Tier II and Tier III cities of India is a great way of expanding the network. By collaborating with more health institutes and increasing collection centers in India, diagnostics can increase their reach and have better access to the masses.

Summing Up

Presently, the diagnostics industry is highly unorganised and is driven by sales but enjoys greater value and importance. With increasing PE investment, increased competition, technological advancements, and regulations on improved quality, the healthcare segment especially diagnostics is expected to grow and proliferate in the times ahead.

NITI Aayog in its recent report pointed out a similar trend and shared that diagnostic and pathology centers will expand in the times ahead and that the sector seems to have a promising future. On the whole, the diagnostics market is indeed a profitable business and offers a plethora of growth opportunities. The journey will be challenging but the outcome will be fruitful as the sector will flourish in the coming times.

—The author, Dr Kanav Kahol is CEO, DIVOC Health. The views expressed are personal