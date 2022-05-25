India's daily COVID-19 tally surges to over 2,000 again; 17 fatalities in 24 hours

India yet again recorded over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, a day after witnessing a dip in a single-day tally. A total of 2,124 new infections were reported in the country in 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 4,31,42,192, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed early Wednesday.

The new cases on Wednesday were 449 (26.81 percent) higher than the tally recorded the previous day. On Tuesday, the country had reported 1,675 cases.

Moreover, four new deaths and 13 backlog deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This pushed the nationwide toll to 5,24,507. A day ago, no new death was reported in the country.

Besides this, two more people succumbed to the infection in Delhi, while Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported one COVID-19 death each. The COVID-19 toll in Kerala surged after the state added 13 more backlog deaths to its existing tally, the data stated.

As of Wednesday morning, the all-India test daily positivity rate stood at 0.46 percent, the weekly positivity rate touched 0.49 percent and the recovery rate at 98.75 percent. Also, active cases constituted 0.03 percent of the overall caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.