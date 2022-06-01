India reported 2,745 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Wednesday. The single-day rise today was 17 percent higher than yesterday.

Kerala continues to report maximum COVID-19 cases -- 726, followed by Maharashtra with 711 cases and Delhi with 373 cases. With fresh cases, India's overall caseload has mounted to 4,31,60,832.

Meanwhile, with six more COVID-19 deaths, the country recorded the lowest single-day tally in 43 days. Of these six deaths , Kerala reported two backlog deaths, while Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh logged one death each in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 1 COVID-19 situation in India, June 1

A total of 5,24,636 deaths have been reported so far in the country. As many as 1,47,860 death have been recorded in Maharashtra, 69,742 in Kerala, 40,107 in Karnataka, 38,025 in Tamil Nadu, 26,210 in Delhi, 23,520 in Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 in West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities, news agency PTI reported.

The number of active cases in the country surged for the ninth consecutive day to 18,386. As of Wednesday, active cases constitute 0.04 percent of the cumulative cases in the country.

Besides, 2,236 more people recovered from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,26,17,810 in the country. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 98.74 percent.

The country's daily positivity rate was at 0.60 percent, while the weekly positivity rate touched 0.63 percent on Wednesday, the health ministry said.