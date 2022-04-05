India's daily COVID-19 tally lowest in 724 days at 795; 33 states, UTs report 0 death

India added less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The daily tally stood at 795 and is the lowest in 724 days (since April 2020), according to the Union Health Ministry data. The coronavirus tally rose to 4,30,29,839.

Nine states, union territories reported zero new COVID-19 cases. Kerala reported 256 new coronavirus cases, followed by Mizoram at 175, Delhi at 82, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases declined by 543 and the caseload stood at 12,054. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 percent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.22 percent, according to the ministry.

The death toll was recorded at 58 and 33 states, union territories reported zero new deaths. Statewise -- Kerala reported 56 new deaths (all 56 backlog), Karnataka 1, Delhi 1. The total count of fatalities rose to 5,21,416, and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.